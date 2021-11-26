Driver crashes into 4 vehicles and a fence in Davis County

WEST POINT, Utah, Nov. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was transported to the hospital Thursday evening after officials say he crashed into four parked vehicles and through a fence.

The incident occurred in the area of 3000 West and 350 North in West Point shortly before 7 p.m., Stephanie Dinsmore, public information officer for Davis County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

The parked cars were unoccupied, so only the driver of the vehicle that hit them sustained “some injuries,” Dinsmore said. She said damage to the vehicles was significant.

The area was closed to traffic while officers were on scene, and the incident is still under investigation Thursday night.

Dinsmore said impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.