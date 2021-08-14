Driver crashes into phone pole in Pleasant Grove, extricated and flown to hospital

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after his vehicle went off the road Friday night in Pleasant Grove.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 155 W. Center St. at about 6:20 p.m.

Capt. Smith, with the Pleasant Grove Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the young man “drove off the roadway and struck a telephone pole.”

He suffered cuts and broken bones and had to be extricated from the vehicle by paramedics, Smith said. The man was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital.

“We suspect drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash,” Smith said.

No further information was available Friday evening.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story if more details are released.