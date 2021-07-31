Driver crashes into UP freight train at Salt Lake City intersection

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said a driver apparently didn’t see a Union Pacific freight train standing on the tracks late Friday night, until he drove into it.

The accident, with no injuries and only “minor damage” to the man’s car, occurred shortly before 11:45 p.m. in the area of 1800 South and 700 West, where there are no rail crossing arms and very little light, Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia said.

Valencia told Gephardt Daily the adult male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, simply didn’t see the train, which was not moving, in the dark intersection.

Valencia said there were no contributing factors such as speed or alcohol, no one was cited, and the incident has been designated an “industrial accident” rather than a traffic accident.

The driver of the car was clearly shaken up by the sudden impact, but was otherwise uninjured, Valencia said.