Driver critically injured in head-on collision with UTA bus in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver whose car collided with a UTA bus on Thursday morning was transported to the hospital in very critical condition.

The bus driver and a bus passenger suffered minor injuries, a UTA spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily.

The accident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 900 South and 200 East in Farmington.

Arky described the injuries of the driver as “delta,” the most serious category of a medical condition.

Arky did not know if the driver is a man or woman, he said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.