Driver critically injured in I-15 accident near Sunset

SUNSET, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver suffered “extremely critical” injuries Thursday in a Davis County collision involving three vehicles, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The accident happened at about 4:09 p.m. when white Pontiac Grand Prix, a white Kia Soul, and a maroon Ford F-350 were traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in Sunset, near milepost 337.

“It appears that the Pontiac suddenly switched lanes to the left, possibly for traffic,” the UHP statement says. “The F-350 collided with the Pontiac which caused the Pontiac to hit the Kia.

“The adult male driver of the Pontiac was taken to a local hospital in extreme critical condition.”

