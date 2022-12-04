Driver critically injured in Taylorsville crash, police suspect possible DUI

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was critically injured in a two-car crash in Taylorsville Sunday morning and investigators believe impaired driving may be a factor.

Police were called to the scene at 4500 S. Atherton Drive at 12:24 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a driver pinned inside her vehicle, along with a female passenger, who police say escaped serious injury.

Taylorsville Police Sgt. Amanda Marriott told Gephardt Daily the pinned driver was freed from her heavily damaged car and taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the male driver, and lone occupant of the car which collided with the women’s vehicle, was uninjured in the crash, but is being investigated for possible impaired driving.

According to Marriott, investigators think the collision happened when the women’s westbound vehicle was struck by the eastbound male driver as he attempted to make a left hand turn heading north.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.