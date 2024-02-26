Driver critically injured in Washington County rollover, ejection

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital after a Monday morning rollover on Interstate 15 near mile marker 31.

The driver, alone in the pickup truck, was ejected.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 11:05 a.m.

“The crew from Station 43 arrived on scene and initiated patient care, immediately upon arrival. Life Flight arrived on scene shortly after and transported the patient to SGRH,” the HVF&R statement says.

“The patient was listed in critical condition.”

Photo by Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue

Engine 43, Medic 43, and Heavy Rescue 41 all responded on this incident as did the Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and UDOT Incident Management.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.