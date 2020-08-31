Driver critically injured in West Jordan rollover

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after his vehicle rolled on 5600 West late Sunday night.

Officer Scott List, with the West Jordan Police Department, said the crash occurred at about 11 p.m. in the area of 7000 South and 5600 West.

“Witnesses said it looked like two cars were street racing,” List told Gephardt Daily.

The driver of the car that rolled was ejected from the vehicle, which crashed into a “major power junction, knocking out power to the area,” List said.

A 17-year-old female passenger was still in the car when emergency responders arrived. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police were not able to speak with either one Sunday night, List said, because “the driver was incoherent, and the female was hysterical.” He said officials would see how the two are doing later Monday.

The second car left the scene, and investigators will be working to identify that vehicle and driver.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to call West Jordan police at 801-256-2000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.