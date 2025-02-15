Driver dead after colliding with box truck in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver died Friday in Riverdale after his Mini Cooper hit a box truck that had stopped in the gore between Interstate 15 southbound and the merge to Interstate 84 eastbound.

The truck, a 26,000 pound Peterbilt had stopped after a warning light came on advising immediate shutdown, the driver said, according to a Utah Highway Patrol statement.

“The roadways were slick and slushy. The Mini Cooper lost control on the roadway and rotated off the roadway into the gore area. The Mini Cooper’s passenger side struck the passenger rear corner of the Peterbilt.

“The driver of the Mini Cooper succumbed to his injuries on scene. The occupants of the Peterbilt were not injured. The merge to I-84 eastbound was closed for about 2 1/2 hours for the investigation.”