Driver dead after collision with tractor trailer in Box Elder County

RIVERSIDE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is dead after say she ran through a stop sign and was struck by a tractor trailer the Box Elder County city of Riverside, according to UHP investigators.

The accident happened at about 8:26 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 30, which marks the southern border of Riverside, and 4400 West.

The victim was alone in her white Honda Odyssey, a statement from the Utah Division of Public Safety says.

“For an unknown reason, the driver of the Odyssey drove through the stop sign and into the intersection where it struck a tractor trailer traveling eastbound on SR-30,” the statement says. “The impact occurred at the rear axel of the trailer. The female driver and only occupant of the Odyssey received fatal injuries.”

The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

The name of the victim will be released after her family and friends can be notified of her death, the statement says.