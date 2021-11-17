Driver dead after head-on collision near Vernal

VERNAL, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead following a head-on collision late Tuesday morning near Vernal.

A statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says the accident happened at about 11:16 a.m. on U.S. Highway 40, at mile post 139.

“A gray Jeep Cherokee SUV was traveling west on US-40 at milepost 139,” the UHP statement says. “A white 2017 Dodge RAM pickup was traveling east at the same location and drifted left of center.

“The Dodge pickup struck the Jeep head-on. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was killed on impact and the driver of the Dodge pickup was transported by ground to a local hospital in critical condition.”

The roadway was closed for 2.5 hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.