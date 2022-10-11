Driver dead after Juab County rollover

JUAB COUNTY, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a rollover Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 south of Nephi.

“Today at about 6:41 a.m., a Dodge van traveling north on I-15 at mile marker 220 traveled off the left shoulder, over- corrected, then traveled across both northbound travel lanes and off the right shoulder,” says a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The van rolled multiple times. The unrestrained 73-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”

Fatigue, the driver’s health and speed are suspected as contributors to the accident, the UHP statement says.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

