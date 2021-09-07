Driver dead after NB I-15 accident near Orem

OREM, Utah, Sept. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist is dead after a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 near Orem.

A vehicle cut across traffic on northbound I-15 at exit 273, near 1600 North, then hit the wall. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The crash closed a lane of traffic for about three hours, causing heavy delays during the morning commute.

The roadway was reopened at about 9:30 a.m.