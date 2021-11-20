Driver dead after rollover near Tremonton

TREMONTON, Nov. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver has died after an SUV traveling on Interstate 15 near Tremonton rolled down an embankment Saturday morning.

“On Nov. 20, 2021, approximately 7:10 a.m., a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 379,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The vehicle left the roadway to the right. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and rolled. The driver, and only occupant, received fatal injuries in the crash. Troopers are investigating impairment as a potential contributing factor of the crash.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on the fatal accident as details are released.