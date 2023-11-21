Driver dead after semi and SUV collide in Moab

MOAB, Utah, Nov. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab police have identified the 61-year-old man who died Tuesday morning in a crash involving his SUV and a semi-truck.

The man who died was John Scott Thomas, a South Salt Lake man who had recently been living and working in Moab.

The Moab City Police Department issued a statement saying the collision happened at 5:18 a.m. at 1431 N. Highway 191.

“Officers quickly arrived and performed life-saving efforts on the male driver of the red SUV, however, he ultimately passed away at the hospital a short time later,” the notice says. “The driver of the semi-truck complained of arm and leg pain, and was also transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

According to preliminary witness reports and investigation, “it appears as though the semi-truck was southbound on Highway 191 when the red SUV pulled out of a hotel parking lot in front of the semi-truck. The red SUV was T-boned by the semi-truck, sending both vehicles into oncoming northbound traffic, and causing the highway to be completely blocked.”

Photo courtesy Moab Police Department

The scene closed the highway for about four hours during investigation, the Moab County Sheriff news release says. During that time, the Utah Highway Patrol helped with scene scanning with the use of a drone.

“The Moab City Police Department wishes to thank the Utah Highway Patrol, Grand County Sheriff‘s Office and UDOT for their assistance. Our condolences go out to the family of the decedent.”