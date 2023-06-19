Driver dead after striking traffic sign support pole outside Park City

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver died after his SUV, a black Nissan Armada, struck a traffic sign support pole close to Park City, a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

The accident happened at about 12:10 a.m. Monday, the release says. The SUV had been traveling north on State Route 224.

“The Armada ran off the road to the right and struck a traffic sign support pole,” the UHP account says. “The 29-year-old male driver and only occupant required extrication from the vehicle. The driver was confirmed deceased shortly after being transported from the scene.”

The vehicle had previously been the subject of an attempt-to-locate order after it was reported for driving at excessive speeds on Park City’s Main Street.

“Investigators are working to determine what contributed to the vehicle going off the roadway,” the release says.

The man’s name has not yet been released.