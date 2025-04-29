Driver dead after wrong-way collision in Tremonton; NB I-15 closed during investigation

TREMONTON, Utah, April 29, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A wrong-way collision has killed one driver and injured a second in Tremonton.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, said the incident happened after a vehicle began traveling southbound in northbound lanes.

“It was a head-on collision between two vehicles,” he said. “One vehicle rolled. The driver of the wrong way vehicle is deceased. The other driver did have injuries.”

As of early afternoon, northbound I-15 was closed, and all traffic was diverted off the freeway, Roden said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.