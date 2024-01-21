Driver dead after wrong-way collision on I-15 ramp in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The wrong-way driver of a red Mazda 3 sedan died at the scene after troopers say she entered the wrong-direction Interstate 80 ramp to Interstate 15.

At about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, the eastbound Mazda driver collided, head on, with a westbound black Chevrolet Suburban SUV on the 600 South ramp, “killing the female driver of the red sedan,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“It is believed the deceased female driver was not properly wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the black SUV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.”

The I-80 eastbound ramp to I-15 was closed until about 8 a.m.

