Driver dies after motorhome veers off I-15, crashes into ditch in Box Elder County

ELWOOD, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed when a motorhome veered off the right side of Interstate 15, down an embankment and into a ditch Friday afternoon in Box Elder County.

The motorhome was traveling north on I-15 near the town of Elwood when it “left the roadway” for an unknown reason, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“The driver was pronounced dead on scene, and the passenger was transported to an area hospital in fair condition,” the release states.

The driver, whose name has yet to be released, may have experienced a medical condition prior to the crash, according to DPS.