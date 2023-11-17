Driver dies after SUV hits pole, lands upside down in Cache Valley canal

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old woman died Thursday after the SUV she was driving veered off the road and down an embankment, crashed into a power pole and landed upside down in an irrigation canal.

The woman driving a green Toyota RAV4 east on state Route 218 near the Cache County town of Amalga about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when the SUV drifted off the right side of the road and down an embankment before striking a power pole, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The crash snapped the power pole in half and caused the RAV4 to flip into the air before landing upside down and partially submerged in an irrigation canal, according to DPS. Water in the canal was approximately 2 1/2 to 3 feet deep.

A witness called 911, but the woman was submerged for approximately 30 minutes before the SUV could be raised enough to gain access to her, according to the news release.

“[It] is unknown what caused her to exit the roadway,” the release says, noting the investigation is ongoing.

SR-218 was closed in the area while Rocky Mountain Power crews worked to replace the pole.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.