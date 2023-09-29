Driver dumps garbage in La Verkin cul-de-sac after load catches fire

LA VERKIN, Utah, Sept. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Large pile of garbage on fire? Backhoe.

A garbage truck on fire attracted a heavy emergency response Thursday, the blaze more stubborn than most.

“Crews were dispatched to reports of a garbage truck that was on fire at approximately 12:25 p.m. today,” Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue reported on social media.

The garbage truck driver noticed the smoke when he was in a residential area. He drove to a vacant area near 1006 North and 20 West, where he dumped the load into an empty cul-de-sac.

The pesky blaze drew three fire vehicles, as well as La Verkin police. But it was a La Verkin public works backhoe that completed the job, pulling the smoldering refuse apart to finish it off.

Some things you just can’t train for.