Driver ejected, killed in rollover near Delta

DELTA, Utah, Feb. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead as a result of a rollover accident and ejection near Delta on Friday morning.

The accident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on State Route 257, about 17 miles south of Delta, near mile post 57, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says. The gender of the victim, who was alone in the 2004 Ford F250 pickup, was not included.

“The road makes a gradual turn to the left which the driver failed to negotiate and went off the road to the right,” the UPH statement says.

“The driver overcorrected left, crossing both lanes and leaving the road to the left before rolling several times. The driver was fully ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

“High speed and impairment are being investigated as possible contributing factors to the crash.”