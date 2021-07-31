Driver escapes uninjured after dump truck hits high-voltage power lines in Fruit Heights

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah, July 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A dump truck driver at a Fruit Heights construction site hit a high-voltage power line Saturday morning, causing a live wire to fall and drape over the truck, trapping the driver inside.

Colton Bascom, Kaysville firefighter and EMT, said the call came in at 10:07 a.m., and crews responded to 320 N. Mountain Road.

“From what we were told by the construction workers, the dump truck had its bed fully extended, and ended up hitting the high voltage lines,” Bascom told Gephardt Daily. “There was one occupant in the dump truck, and they were advised not to get out.”

Kaysville Fire crews secured the scene and put in a call to Wasatch Power. Crews blocked access to the scene by drivers and spectators. Once Wasatch Power workers arrived, they cut the electricity and took control of the scene, Bascom said.

The dump truck driver escaped without injury, he said.

“They got out of the vehicle just fine and they were unscathed.”

Bascom said the construction was related to the project widening Interstate 89 in Davis County.