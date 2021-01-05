Driver extricated after car goes off road, crashes into boulder in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police and fire crews responded to an accident in which a vehicle crashed into a large boulder next to a tree late Monday night.

The incident happened in the area of 3600 E. Jupiter St. at about 10:15 p.m. and required extrication of the driver.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, Unified Police Department watch commander, described how the crash appears to have happened.

“About 3600 E. Jupiter the road makes a slight turn to the left,” Lassig told Gephardt Daily at the scene. “A young man was coming down Jupiter, probably too fast, went off the road and found a large boulder that he put his car on, which compacted the car, and Unified Fire Authority had to dismantle a good chunk of the car to get him out.”

The situation could have been “a whole lot worse,” Lassig said.

After speaking with the battalion chief and getting some information on the driver’s condition, Lassig said the young man is probably “alpha minus, which is in decent shape with some lacerations and nothing earth-shattering.”

The call came in as an “agency assist” for UPD to help Unified Fire Authority, which was unusual; however, a Unified Fire Authority medic engine witnessed the crash and called it in. They were in the right place at the right time.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.