Driver extricated but critical after colliding with flatbed trailer

MURRAY, Utah, April 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An apparent reckless driver had to be extricated from his car after a disastrous encounter with a flatbed trailer left him in critical condition.

The 1 p.m. mishap Friday northbound on I-15 in the area or 6200 South occurred after the motorist was observed driving erratically before rear-ending the empty flatbed, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The male driver was the sole occupant in the crash which clogged traffic for several hours and temporarily closed the 7200 South on-ramp in Midvale, UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

The car became wedged under the trailer’s bed, according to the Unified Fire Authority, which dispatched four emergency units to the scene to extricate the car and driver.

“The passenger car had rear-ended the trailer at freeway speeds, pushing the hood of the vehicle under the trailer and pinning it stuck,” UFA said in a press release. “The passenger vehicle was dragged a significant distance as the truck driver attempted to cross freeway lanes and move to the shoulder.

“Utilizing hydraulic struts and safety straps, our crews had to lift the trailer, stabilize it, then begin cutting away the parts of the vehicle trapping the driver.”