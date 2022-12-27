Driver extricated, transported to hospital after 2-car collision on Trappers Loop

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded to a two-car collision Tuesday morning near the top of Trappers Loop in Weber County.

Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Riverdale City Fire Heavy Rescue units, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber County Sheriff were dispatched to the scene just after 8 a.m.

“There were single occupants in each vehicle,” a statement from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says. “One occupant was pinned, requiring extrication. Weber Fire District was able to extricate resulting in Ogden City Fire and Riverdale City Fire Heavy Rescue units being canceled.

“Once the patient was extricated, they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Weber Fire requested a plow with salt be dispatched to attend to the slick, icy roads.”

The news release requested the public be aware of road conditions.

“Please remember to be cautious of changing conditions and slick roads caused by freezing rain and black ice.

“Thank you to all involved.”