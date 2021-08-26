Driver facing automobile homicide charge after colliding with motorcyclist while allegedly impaired

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is facing automobile homicide charges after he collided with and killed a motorcyclist while he was allegedly impaired in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Wilhelm Robert Heider, 26, is facing a charge of automobile homicide, negligence, DUI of alcohol or drugs, a second-degree felony.

“Mr. Heider was driving his car when he entered the roadway at 924 S. 300 West from a parking lot on the west side of the road,” the arresting officer from Salt Lake City Police Department wrote.

“He began to cross the southbound lanes when he was struck by a motorcycle in the number one lane.”

As a result of this collision, the driver of the motorcycle died, the statement said. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

“Upon questioning, Mr. Heider admitted to having at least four servings/drinks of alcohol,” the statement said. “Following field sobriety testing, Mr. Heider agreed to take a blood

alcohol breath test, in which his blood alcohol content was shown to be 0.129.” That BAC level is approximately 2.5 times the legal limit.

Heider was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, with his bail set at $5,000.