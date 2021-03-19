Driver fatally injured in Cache County crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, March 19m 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators in Cache County say impairment appears to have played a roll in a fatal accident in the Mt. Pisgah area Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called the site of an accident about 5:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived they found a Jeep which had rolled after leaving the road, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

Deputies say the victim passed away at the scene.

The crash reconstruction team along with sheriff investigators indicate alcohol may have played a role in the accident. They also determined the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the rollover, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.