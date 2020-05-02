Driver fatally injured in crash with semi on SR-6 in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver succumbed to his injuries Friday morning after his vehicle collided with a semi on State Route 6 near Genola.

The fatal crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. near milepost 156, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The man, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound on SR-6 in a white Ford Explorer.

“Witnesses reported that the vehicle could not stay in its lane. The vehicle drifted across the center line into oncoming traffic,” the news release says. “A white Kenworth semi approaching from the opposite direction saw the vehicle in his lane and moved to the right onto the shoulder.”

The Ford kept drifting to the left, and the driver’s side of the Ford collided with the driver’s side of the semi and trailer.

The semi stopped on the right shoulder, and the SUV spun and then stopped in the middle of SR-6, the news release states. The driver of the SUV died on scene.

UHP said the driver of the semi “was shaken but was not injured.”

The highway was closed from the time of the crash until about 3:40 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation, and the cause has not yet been determined.