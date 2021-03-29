Driver fatally injured in early morning crash near Oakley

OAKLEY, Utah, March 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol says a driver was fatally injured in an early morning accident on State Route 32 near Oakley Sunday.

According to the UHP, troopers responded to the scene of the single car accident about 1:24 a.m. When they arrived they found a Subaru Legacy which had run off the roadway before hitting an embankment.

“The vehicle became airborne where it then struck a large power pole before overturning and coming to rest off the roadway,” the UHP statement said.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the Subaru, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

“Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash,” according to the UHP statement.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.