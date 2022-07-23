Driver fatally injured in Grand County rollover

THOMPSON SPRINGS, Utah, July 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed after a one-car rollover in a remote area of Grand County.

A Nissan Sentra was westbound on Interstate 70 at mile marker 187 near Thompson Springs Friday morning when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, according to a Utah Highway Patrol press release on the incident just after 7 a.m.

The Sentra rolled several times. The driver was the sole occupant and sustained fatal injuries.

No other information was immediate available and Cpl. Michael Gordon, a UHP public information officer, said the name was not released pending notification of next of kin.