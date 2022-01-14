Driver found dead near central Utah collision

SCIPIO, Utah, Jan.13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was found dead Wednesday by a stolen vehicle on Interstate 15 near Scipio, in Millard County.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a crash near milepost 187 northbound about 2:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, they learned a gold Cadillac Escalade had stopped in the right lane for an unknown reason,” a UHP statement says. “We believe the driver and only occupant got out of the vehicle. A northbound tractor trailer then struck the rear of the Escalade.

“The Escalade rotated off the roadway and stopped. The tractor trailer spun around and stopped on the shoulder facing east. The trailer was blocking the right lane. The driver was found next to the vehicle deceased.”

The truck driver was not injured, the statement says.

“It was learned that the driver had been southbound prior to the crash and had stopped in the left lane. It then backed up to a highway crossover. The vehicle crossed over to the northbound side where the collision occurred a short time later.”

Impairment is being investigated as a contributor in this incident. MCIT,SBI and Section 15 (Commercial Vehicles) are involved. The Escalade was listed as stolen by South Salt Lake PD.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.