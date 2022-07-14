Driver hits deer in Iron County, swerves into oncoming traffic; 2nd vehicle rolls

IRON COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two drivers suffered minor injuries Thursday morning on State Route 56, west of Cedar City.

“A red Chrysler Pacifica hit a deer and swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head on with the Toyota Tacoma,” says a statement posted by Utah Highway Patrol.

“The Toyota Tacoma ran of the roadway and then rolled. Both drivers received minor injuries however both drivers declined medical attention. Thank you to Iron County Sheriff deputies who responded and assisted on the crash.”

UHP pointed out why those injuries were minor:

“Obviously in this case SEAT BELTS saved a few lives, be sure to buckle up!”

The agency also offered tips for drivers who see an animal on or near a roadway:

Do not swerve for a deer or small animal. Stay in your lane and slow down.

If several animals are standing in the road, do not try to drive through them or get out of the vehicle to chase or herd them. Honk your horn and flash your lights to encourage them to move on.

If an animal has crossed the road, continue to drive slowly and be cautious because it may try to cross again.

And if you hit the animal:

Pull off the road and use your hazard lights if your car is undriveable.

Do not try to approach an injured animal.

Call 911 or contact your local police department if you were injured or if the animal is in the roadway and could pose a threat to public safety.