Driver hospitalized after Santa Clara SUV hits the wall

SANTA CLARA, Utah, June 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver was hospitalized after an SUV left the pavement Friday afternoon and hit a wall.

Emergency crews responded to the 4:40 p.m. mishap at the intersection of Pioneer and Lava Cove, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue said online Friday night.

“The vehicle was found off of the roadway and collided with a wall. Paramedics examined the driver and transported to a local area hospital.”

No details on the patient’s status were provided.

One of the responding units, Medic Engine 31, remained on scene stabilizing the vehicle and assisting with traffic control while Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety conducted an investigation into the cause of the accident.