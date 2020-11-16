Driver in critical condition after being pinned in truck after SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck driver is in critical condition after being pinned in his truck following a crash in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

Details are still emerging but Salt Lake City PD officials said the incident started on Interstate 80 westbound when the truck was being followed for an unknown reason and the crash occurred in the area of 2100 S. 2300 East.

The driver was trapped in his truck but was able to self-extricate with the help of firefighters.

The driver was transported to an areas hospital in critical condition, with injuries that are non life-threatening.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.