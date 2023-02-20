Driver in critical condition after crashing SUV into tree in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after crashing an SUV into a tree early Sunday.

Salt Lake City police started investigating at 12:47 a.m. when dispatchers received a call about a one-vehicle crash near 980 S. 900 West.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department provided life-saving aid to the driver, who was later transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition, according to a news release from SLCPD.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the SUV before crashing into a tree,” the release states.

“Detectives are looking into whether or not drugs or alcohol played a factor into the crash.”

The driver was alone in the vehicle, police said.

Because the crash involved serious injuries, it’s being investigated by SLCPD’s Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team, the release states.