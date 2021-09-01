Driver in critical condition after piping breaks free from semi on SR-56 in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is in critical condition after piping broke free from a semi on SR-56 in Iron County Tuesday afternoon, hitting two other vehicles.

“At approximately 1:56 p.m., a semi traveling westbound on SR-56 mile marker 44 navigated a corner too quickly and overturned,” the Utah Highway Patrol said. ”

The semi was loaded with large piping which broke free. The piping hit two other vehicles causing critical injuries to the first driver; that driver was flown from the scene to an area hospital.”

The second driver sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by ground ambulance.

The roadway was shut down for approximately a half-an-hour for Life Flight to land on scene. The road was then shut down to one lane until approximately 5:30 p.m. and is now open, officials said.