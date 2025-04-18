Driver in critical condition after speeding truck crashes into Oquirrh Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A driver truck who was behind the wheel of a speeding pickup truck when it crashed into Oquirrh Lake Thursday afternoon remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Master Officer Shaun Barker, public information officer for the South Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the incident happened about 1:30 p.m., when the truck, heading northeast on Duckhorn Drive, failed to stop at the intersection of Kestrel Rise Road.

The vehicle sped toward the lake and struck a parked car, before flipping and landing on its roof in about three feet of water.

Photo courtesy Jared Anderson

Three Good Samaritans rushed to driver’s aid and pulled him from the submerged vehicle.

One of the rescuers administered CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The driver, who was truck’s sole occupant, was transported to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition,” Barker said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police have yet to release the driver’s identity.