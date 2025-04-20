Driver jailed after alleged road rage incident in Heber City; bicyclist left with broken leg

HEBER CITY, Utah, April 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old Heber City man was booked into jail Saturday, six days after an incident that left a bicyclist with a broken leg.

A deputy from the Wasatch County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the scene, at 600 South and 100 East, on Sunday, April 13.

“Upon my arrival, I made contact with the male, who was complaining of ankle pain,” says an arrest document filed for Loren Ray Russell.

“Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter and took over patient care. I asked the male about the driver who had hit him, but he was unsure of the details. He mentioned that a truck had struck him and that the driver fled the scene, but unfortunately, he did not have any additional information.”

A nearby UPS store was able to provide footage on Monday, but the license plate on the gray Chevrolet truck with a white utility shell was not visible

The video did show the truck “failing to stop before the sidewalk while an individual was riding down the sidewalk on a bike,” the court document says.

“The cyclist appeared to ride around the truck, striking its hood with his hand and continuing to ride away. The truck then turned towards the cyclist, accelerated, hit him, and left the area.”

The deputy wrote that, “On scene, I observed what appeared to be acceleration marks leading towards where the cyclist was struck.”

The officer later learned the cyclist had a broken leg and might need surgery, the statement says.

A witness from the UPS store spotted the truck and provided a plate number, which led officers to Russell.

“I informed Loren of the reason for our presence, placed him in handcuffs, and put him in my patrol vehicle,” the affidavit says. “I read Loren’s Miranda rights and inquired about the incident. He stated that he had picked up a package from the UPS store, and when he left, a male riding a bike hit the side and the hood of his truck.

“Loren claimed that he felt threatened by the male and left in a hurry, not realizing he had hit him. I questioned why, if he felt threatened, he had not called law enforcement. He admitted that he hadn’t thought about it.

“Being able to see the incident on video, seeing how hard the male was struck, knowing the extent of the male’s injuries, and how damaged the bike was, I don’t believe Loren was unaware he hit the male. I arrested Loren and transported him to Wasatch County Jail.”

Russell was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious injury — road rage, a second-degree felony

Failure to yield right of way — road rage, an infraction, six days after an incident that left a bicyclist with a broken ankle.

Failure to remain at scene of accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor