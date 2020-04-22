Driver killed after car plunges from cliff in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane police are investigating after a fatal crash Tuesday evening.

According to Hurricane PD, a citizen called the dispatch center about 8:15 p.m. to report a vehicle at the bottom of a cliff in the Hurricane Overlook area near 600 East SR-59.

“When officers arrived on scene they were able to access the vehicle, which was a green 1997 Geo Tracker,” the news release said. “Shortly after arriving at the vehicle, officers discovered the driver in the vehicle wreckage; the driver was deceased up officer’s arrival.”

The driver was an elderly man and is believed to be the only vehicle occupant, the news release said. The man has not been identified pending notification of family.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation; the body of the driver was taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for further investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.