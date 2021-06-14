Driver killed in head-on collision near Helper

HELPER, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a pickup truck died in a Sunday night collision near Helper.

A statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:40 p.m. when a 2007 GMC Canyon pickup was heading north on State Route 191, near mile marker 254.

At the same time, a 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 was southbound, towing a boat.

“The Canyon was occupied by a single driver while the Ram was occupied by two adults and three children,” the UHP statement says. “SR-191 makes a right-hand turn in this area. The Canyon was traveling too fast for the corner and crossed over the centerline impacting the Ram head-on.

“The Canyon then caught fire and burned,” the statement says, offering no additional details about the victim or whether the death was at the scene.

“The occupants from the Ram were transported to an area Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the UHP statement says, adding that SR-191 was closed during the investigation, and later reopened.

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.