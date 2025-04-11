Driver killed in I-70 rollover

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, April 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was fatally injured Wednesday after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near milepost 45 in Sevier County.

The crash happened at approximately 6:41 p.m. when a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound left the roadway to the right, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The vehicle traveled along the shoulder before rolling multiple times, ejecting the driver.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Eastbound traffic was briefly stopped to allow for drone operations, but there were no extended lane closures.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.