Driver killed in Salt Lake City car-train collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal car-train collision reported early Thursday morning near 1700 South 700 West.

First responders were dispatched to the scene around 1:09 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

According to a statement by SLCPD, “The car involved caught fire on impact. The driver, the only occupant, died on the scene.

“Our major crash team is responding.

“Traffic on 700 West is blocked from about 1700 South down to 1900 South, approximately.”

Photo via UDOT traffic camera

The SLCPD statement said the impact address was closer to 1887 South 700 West.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.