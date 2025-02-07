Driver killed in Tooele County crash on State Route-179

TOOELE COUNTY, Feb. 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which happened Thursday morning on SR-179 in Tooele County.

A UHP statement posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website, said the collision occurred about 6:52 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-150 made a left turn in front a Dodge Caravan traveling north toward Interstate 80.

According to the UHP, the Ford F-150 had been waiting at a stop sign on Parachute Lane, before making the ill-fated turn onto SR-179.

“The Caravan collided with the driver side of the F-150,” the UHP statement said.

“The driver of the Caravan sustained non-life threatening injuries,” while the driver of the F-150, originally thought to have relatively minor injuries, was transported to the hospital and later died.

The identity of the fatally injured driver has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.