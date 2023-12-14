Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-80, 2 others injured

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah, Dec. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One driver was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles late Wednesday night on westbound I-80.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily emergency dispatchers first received reports of a wrong-way driver heading east on westbound I-80 near 700 East about 11:34 p.m.

“The vehicle crashed into a pickup truck and an SUV which were traveling westbound in Parleys Canyon, near milepost 130,” Roden said.

“The driver of the wrong-way vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene.”

The driver of the westbound pickup truck was pinned inside the wreckage. “He sustained significant injuries and had to be extricated and transported,” Roden said.

The driver of the westbound SUV sustained minor injuries but was also taken to the hospital.

Crash scene investigators worked through the night examining the accident site. An official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.