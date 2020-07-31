Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after rollover crash in Nephi Canyon

NEPHI, Utah, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Nephi Canyon Thursday morning.

The driver of a 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling east on State Route 132, or Nephi Canyon, near mile marker 42, just before 8:45 a.m., said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver drove off the right side of the road,” the news release said. “He overcorrected coming back onto the roadway, crossing both travel lanes and off the westbound shoulder. As the Explorer traveled off the road, the vehicle started to roll, it rolled several times landing on its top.”

Both the diver and passenger were seat belted in the vehicle. The driver died at the crash scene. The passenger sustained critical injuries and was flown via air ambulance from the scene to a local area hospital.

The deceased driver has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.