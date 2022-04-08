Driver killed when car hits power pole and catches fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in St. George responded to a fatal crash Friday morning after a vehicle struck a power pole along 3000 East.

The vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai passenger car, was southbound on 3000 East when it left the roadway at Horseman Park Drive shortly before 10 a.m., St. George Police Sgt. Jeremy Needles told Gephardt Daily.

“It struck a major power pole,” Needles said. “I say ‘major’ because it has a large, round base that’s about 3.5 feet tall.”

According to a news release from St. George PD, the vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed when police arrived. Emergency crews conducted life-saving measures, but the adult male driver, who was the car’s only occupant, died on scene.

Several witnesses reported that the vehicle was traveling at “an extremely high rate of speed” before it veered and struck the pole, the news release said.

St. George PD Investigations and Accident Reconstruction Team responded, and the crash is currently under investigation.

Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire Department also responded and assisted at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as soon as more details become available.