Driver leads police on wild, dangerous chase from Farmington to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Gephardt Daily) – A driver who led police on a high-speed chase became violent with officers as he was taken into custody Friday, police say.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Davis County’s 2nd District Court, Jose Gonzales fled from the Utah Highway Patrol Friday night in Farmington, heading south on Interstate 15.

The statement says a North Salt Lake police officer spotted the Ford Mustang a short time later as it drove onto 2100 North from I-215 and headed in the direction of the Salt Lake International Airport.

In another affidavit, a Woods Cross police officer says he too spotted the suspect’s car and tried to initiate a traffic stop. He said when the suspect vehicle bolted, reaching 132 mph while heading back east on 2100 North.

Officers were able to set up spike strips which the driver ran over before getting back on I-215 and ultimately turning into a business at 750 South Redwood Road.

When the Woods Cross officer arrived at the parking lot, he found the suspect’s car empty with the keys removed, the statement said.

“A few minutes later a male was observed walking across the parking lot of the business. He was approached and a key to a Ford was observed hanging from a lanyard with the words mustang on it. The fob was pressed and it activated the panic alarm on the vehicle that fled, the officer said in his affidavit.

Police said the suspect became “combative” when being taken into custody and he allegedly kicked the officer in the groin. The officer said he was finally able to get the man in his cruiser after a few more minutes of struggle.

The officer says a records check found Gonzales had his license suspended for alcohol offenses and that he had failed to install an ignition interlock device on his car.

Gonzales is now facing multiple charges, including: