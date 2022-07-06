Driver misses turn on SR-65 in Morgan County, rolls Jeep near top of Big Mountain

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver near the top of Big Mountain missed a sharp turn Wednesday morning, and the vehicle rolled several times before it came to a stop against a tree below State Route 65.

“The Jeep came to a stop on its side and the driver had to self-extricate,” says a statement issued by Morgan County Fire & EMS.

“This is a very remote area of Morgan County with little traffic at night. Lucky for this driver, a campsite near the accident was occupied. Alerted by cries for help, the members of the campsite located the vehicle and called 911.”

Arriving on scene, “our Fire & EMS crews stabilized and transported the driver to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”