Driver of semi dead after rollover in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a semi died Friday morning after a rollover on westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted about the incident at 10:51 a.m., saying the accident happened in the area of the I-80 junction with State Route 196.

Sgt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol, confirmed to Gephardt Daily that the driver was deceased, adding he was not sure if the accident was caused by road conditions, a medical incident suffered by the driver, or some other factor. The investigation is underway, Street said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.